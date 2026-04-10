The unemployment rate rose in March in the Windsor area.

Statistics Canada says the jobless rate moved to 8.5 per cent last month after sitting at 8 per cent in February and 8.1 per cent in January.

London has the country's highest unemployment rate at 9.1 per cent.

Stats Canada says the national labour market added 14,000 jobs in March, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 6.7 per cent.

The job gains were mostly in line with economists' expectations and mark a modest rebound from sharp losses across January and February.

Job growth was led by a category the agency calls "other services," which includes repair and maintenance work in the economy, as well as the professional, scientific, and technical services and natural resources industries.

The tariff-sensitive manufacturing industry eked out a few thousand job gains in March, while the finance, insurance, real estate, and leasing sector led last month's losses.

Average hourly wages, meanwhile, rose 4.7 per cent year-over-year-a jump from 3.9 per cent in February and the fastest pace in 18 months.

Friday's data marks the Bank of Canada's last look at the labour market before its next interest rate decision on April 29.

With files from the Canadian Press