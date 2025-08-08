An improvement in the unemployment rate across the Windsor area.

The region's jobless rate dropped to 10.2 per cent in July after sitting at 11.2 per cent in June.

The area now has the second highest unemployment rate in the country after sitting at the highest level following June's figures.

Kamloops, B.C. has the highest rate in Canada at 10.7 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the economy shed some 41,000 jobs in July, partially offsetting a gain of 83,000 positions in June.

The unemployment rate meanwhile held steady at 6.9 per cent last month as the agency says the total number of job seekers was roughly unchanged.

StatCan says July's losses were concentrated in full-time work and in the private sector.

The agency says youth aged 15 to 24 saw the biggest employment drop in July amid a tough summer jobs market.

The information, culture and recreation sector led job losses, followed by construction, but the tariff-sensitive manufacturing industry saw its second month of modest job gains in a row.

StatCan says the layoff rate remains virtually unchanged from the same month a year ago despite the uncertainty tied to trade and U.S. tariffs.

With files from the Canadian Press