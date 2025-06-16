Kids will soon begin the transition from school to summer day camps, and with cases of measles continuing to circulate in the region, Windsor-Essex’s top doctor is urging camp operators to prepare ahead of time.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is requesting that all camp and program organizers submit their contact information through the WECHU website to ensure timely communication in the event of a confirmed or suspected case of measles.

WECHU Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, says ensuring that camps are prepared is critical to keeping the community safe.

"Having those vaccination status for the staff is important, and also, vaccinating our kids, if they haven't received their vaccine," Dr. Aloosh said.

Dr. Aloosh says the health unit would like camps to report any suspected measles cases and help with contact management procedures.

"This is not just about measles, it's about any diseases with respiratory symptoms including measles, that if have a runny nose, fever, cough, it's better to stay home and ensure that the infection does not circulate among the other campers." he said.

So far in June, WECHU has recorded one case of measles, a significant drop from the April high of 82 cases.

Dr. Aloosh says these numbers are encouraging.

"We are hopeful that this trend continues, but again the problem is that even one measles case, because it's very infectious and the most infectious disease, we need to keep up our vaccination rate," said Dr. Aloosh.

So far this year, WECHU has recorded 146 cases of measles.