With skies hazy and Detroit’s skyline nearly invisible across the river, Windsor-Essex’s top doctor is urging residents to keep a close eye on air quality conditions — and to take steps to protect themselves.

“My recommendation, as always when it comes to wildfire smoke, is to check air quality every day,” said Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Aloosh says people with conditions like asthma, COPD or heart disease are especially vulnerable when smoke levels rise — and recommends downloading an air quality tracking app for up-to-date local data.

“It provides us with an hourly air quality score,” he said, “and then there’s a recommendation attached to that score so people can adjust their schedule based on that.”

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Windsor-Essex, warning that the region’s air pollution index had reached 10+, a level considered “very high risk” to human health.

The scale technically tops out at 10.

The smoke is coming from wildfires burning across Western Canada and drifting south — blanketing Southwestern Ontario and settling over the Windsor-Detroit region.

At one point Friday afternoon, Detroit was ranked as having the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s global tracking system.

Aloosh recommends keeping windows closed to prevent fine particulate matter from getting inside.

He also says using an air purifier, if available, can help filter smoke that does make its way indoors.

And as smoky skies become a familiar summer sight, Aloosh warns we may need to get used to it.

“This is unfortunate,” he said.

“But going forward, we might see more of this poor air quality in our region. We should be prepared for that.”

Experts say climate change is contributing to longer, more intense wildfire seasons — and with that, more days where the air we breathe could pose a serious risk.

