The community is invited this Sunday to the lighting of Windsor's tallest Menorah as Chanukah gets underway.

The free event will be held at along the Detroit River in Dieppe Gardens beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say there will be complimentary holiday food including donuts and Latkes.

Rabbi Sholom Galperin said the menorah stands at seven feet tall.

"If people want to see a preview of it, one of our menorah's is shining bright at Bright Lights, right in the middle. It's the tallest one that there is in Windsor for now, maybe we'll go taller," he said.

Galperin said he hopes the takeaway from the event is for everyone to spread light and goodness.

"Every person in the world is a candle, is a light. When you take one candle and you light another candle, you don't diminish your light when you're lighting the other candle and therefore when I go help someone, when I go be there for someone, to help someone, and bring light to them, you don't diminish your light, you just increase your light," said Galperin.

Galperin hoped the weather wouldn't affect turnout too much.

"We hope that the weather will hold up and won't be too too cold, but, even if it's cold the warmth of the candles will shine bright," he said.

Galperin added there will be Chanukah glow in the dark merchandise and a Gelt Drop, with support from Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Dignitaries, including Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, are said to be attending to help light the menorah.