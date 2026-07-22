Windsor’s Soup Shack in need of men’s and women’s underwear

two pairs of the underwear with a plain background

The Soup Shack in downtown Windsor needs the public’s help.

The nonprofit organization on Goyeau Street near Wyandotte Street East is in need of men’s and women’s underwear, socks, and reusable grocery bags.

The group made an urgent plea to the community Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, saying, “We are currently very low, if not completely dried out, of the items.”

Soup Shack volunteer Bev George says the biggest need right now is underwear.

“Tuesday night is usually our clothes night, and that’s the night we’re there; we were very short on those items,” says George. “Usually like small and medium are the sizes that we need as far as clothes.”

She says the organization is seeing an increase in users.

“We had so many different faces last night,” she says. “Usually we kind of get the same people. You get to know them and all that, but last night, and we all kind of remarked on that, boy, there are a lot of different faces in tonight, so more and more people are coming out.”

George says the community always comes through for the organization.

“We have a wonderful community because we put that need out and we certainly get it,” says George.

She says if you’re interested in donating, message the Soup Shack on its Facebook page.

Tuesday’s social media post also stated donations can be made directly by visiting the Goyeau Street location between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.