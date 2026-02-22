The Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive is set for Sunday, March 15, in Windsor.

The 21st annual fundraising event will be set up inside Devonshire Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., collecting cash and food donations in support of 17 food banks across Windsor.

Over $21,000 was raised during the 2025 fundraiser.

Muslims of Windsor Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive coordinator Sousan Khaled says she can't believe it's the 21st year for the fundraiser.

"We're hoping 17 charities each get a $1,000 gift card to a local grocery store, she says. "I'm confident. Every year I get a little nervous. Will we get it? Will we get it? But we end up surpassing the goal every year, which is awesome."

Khaled says there will be family fun during the collection day.

"We'll have treats for the kids who are there and face painting with a clown. It's just a nice buzz in the mall, and that time is so busy. We hope to collect the last of it to hit that target, and I hope that we do," she says.

The list of food banks that will benefit from the drive includes Adventist Community Services, Angela Rose House, Canadian Mental Health, Windsor-Essex County Children's Aid Society, the Downtown Mission, Drouillard Place, Hiatus House, Islamic Social Welfare and Assistance, Lakeshore Community Service, Men United for God, Nisa Homes, the Salvation Army, Street Help, St. Vincent de Paul, Welcome Centre Shelter, Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnership, and the Unemployed Help Centre.