Windsor’s Salvation Army in need of men’s underwear, socks and shorts

The Salvation Army - Windsor Centre of Hope is hosting its annual Christmas Turkey Dinner on WED Dec 10th at 5pm at St-Clair College Centre for the Arts. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope has issued an ‘urgent donation request.’

Executive director Jason Linton says the centre is in need of new men’s underwear, socks, and new or gently used men’s shorts.

He says the Salvation Army is making the appeal now because shelves are running critically low.

Linton says men’s underwear and socks are the first thing to go.

“It’s really hard to keep that on the shelves for our guys,” says Linton. “So we’re making an appeal to the community to provide some new men’s underwear and socks.”

He says shorts are also needed.

“Those don’t have to be new,” he says. “If there are some gently used shorts that our guys could benefit from, by all means we would take that donation as well. It’s getting pretty hot out there, so you can imagine what it’s like in jeans, etc.”

Linton says seasonal items like shorts are needed.

“It’s that time of year, and we’re in the middle of a heat wave, and that can be really challenging for our people, but the socks and underwear—it’s not so much the time of year; we find it very hard to keep those in stock.

Donations can be dropped off at the Centre of Hope building on Church Street.

The centre is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.