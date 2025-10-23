It's time to light up the night in Windsor.

The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk takes place tonight at 6:15 p.m. at Realtor Park on Homedale Blvd in the city's east end.

It's the second time the walk is happening in Windsor, with funds raised benefiting Hiatus House.

Coordinator of Fundraising and Development, Maggie Durocher, says the money raised will support Hiatus House's transitional housing project.

She says this year's fundraising goal is $62,000.

"We will continue to work to raise that, and the donation portal will continue to be open for the remainder of the week," she says. "So if people don't make it tonight or they haven't sponsored someone or just made the straight donation, they can continue to make donations until the end of the week."

Durocher says organizers are expecting a good turnout.

"It's sponsored nationally by TD, and they're out there tonight; everybody gets really great Night Light Walk toques, and they get reflective cuffs for their jackets," says Durocher. "There's all kinds of goodies before they walk, and then they have a great afterparty. So it's really a fun event. It doesn't take that long. It's just a short walk."

She says it's an amazing event.

"It's about the momentum that it generates for Hiatus House for our project, and just the goodwill and the real true sense of community philanthropy that is exuded by the people that are there," she says.

Last year's event in Windsor raised close to $59,000.

Windsor is one of 10 cities in Canada hosting the event.

The walk is dedicated to raising funds for women and children experiencing domestic violence.