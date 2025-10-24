A night to walk and raise awareness for those impacted by intimate partner violence.

The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk took place in Windsor on Thursday night for their second straight year to raise funds and awareness around domestic violence and IPV.

Royal LePage Real Estate raised over $46,000 locally, with those funds going directly to the Hiatus House.

The money raised will support Hiatus House's transitional housing project.

According to the Hiatus House website, the centre takes over 3,000 crisis calls, and sees over 350 women and 180 children admitted annually - showcasing the dire need.

Frank Binder, Broker of Record of Royal LePage Binder Real Estate, says the community can't take a backseat with this issue any longer.

"It is starting to dominate the headlines in our newspapers in a wrong way... a lot. And I think it's really important for us to get on this. It won't be a thing of the past, it'll always be here, but also make women, and children, and families aware of what they can do to get a safe place for them."

Vicky Smith, franchisee with downtown Windsor Tim Hortons, brought coffee, hot chocolate, and Timbits to the event.

She says they felt it was important to take part and support the event.

"It's just so important to be here shoulder-to-shoulder with our community, and we see the impact that every single person walking in this event makes, and it's what we do."

Denise Mailloux took part in the walk and says it's key to show in action how the community can support the Hiatus House.

"It's a necessary thing to share support for the people that are suffering in this. And if they see us taking action, then it will help them with their own strength."

The walk was held at Realtor Park on Homedale Blvd in the city's east end.

Last year's event in Windsor raised close to $59,000.

12 Canadian cities, including Windsor, take part in the event to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence.

The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation has raised over $52-million since 1998, with funds from the Night Light Walk directly supporting the development of second-stage and transitional housing and vital support programs.