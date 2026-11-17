The new term of Windsor City Council is officially swore in at the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 16, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The City of Windsor officially has a new term of council.

The inaugural meeting was held Monday night where all 10 members of council and the new mayor were sworn in at the Capitol Theatre.

The theatre was packed full with city administration, family and friends of council, as well as members of the public.

The evening featured the Declaration of Office for all councillors and the Mayor’s Oath of Office, followed by Mayor Fred Francis’ inaugural address.

Francis’ 15-minute speech focused on housing, infrastructure, homelessness, and the overall well-being of the citizens of Windsor for the next four years.

He spoke about standing with local auto workers, supporting the development of the Fancsy Family Hospital, a Buy Windsor, Ontario, or Canada approach, increasing policing across the entire city, among a number of other topics.

During his speech, Francis said the city will work to keep taxes under control.

“Reduce unnecessary debt, strengthen our financial reserves, and spend responsibly. The era of of costly legacy projects is over.”

He spoke about some of the challenges the city is facing.

“Homelessness, mental health, and addiction are complex challenges that require coordinated solutions, compassion, and accountability. We must connect people experiencing crisis with appropriate treatment, affordable housing, and support services while ensuring our public spaces remain safe and accessible for everyone.”

am800-news-fred-francis-mayor-nov-16-2026.jpeg Windsor mayor Fred Francis after being sworn in at the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 16, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Francis says it’s going to be a busy few weeks.

“This city council is very good, they’re very intelligent, they’re very capable, and they’re eager to get going. And I’ve been very impressed with the work they’ve put in already. So I’m looking forward to Monday’s meeting and I’m looking forward to having another meeting on December 7. And then we get into essentially budget early in the new year.”

Ward 1 councillor Darcie Renaud says it’s a big responsibility being the only woman on council.

“I take it very seriously so I had a lot of women helping me on my campaign specifically because in part at least they want to see more women on council so I hope I make them proud. And actually I have committed already to working hard to help more women get involved in municipal politics.”

Renaud says she feels comfortable with the budget process coming up and has her eye on a few items.

“There are certain user fees that I do not want to see increased. So for example, I do not want to see increases to transit fares at all. I would like to see them at least frozen where they are. And user fees for families in general, I’d like to see those cut down as much as possible.”

Ward 10 councillor Mark Masanovich says it was a great night and now it’s time to really get started.

“Really get my feet wet a little bit, wrap my mind around a lot of the larger issues. But Ward 10, we’re really focused on infrastructure. Infrastructure and air monitoring are two big issues in our ward.”

Orientation for the new council is still ongoing.

A mock City Council meeting will be held on Friday, followed by the first official City Council meeting on Monday, November 23.

The 2026-2030 council includes Darcie Renaud in Ward 1, Frazier Fathers in Ward 2, Ward 3’s Renaldo Agostino, Chris Holt in Ward 4, Ken Acton in Ward 5, Jeremy Renaud representing Ward 6, Angelo Marignani in Ward 7, Ward 8’s Gary Kaschak, Ward 9’s Kieran McKenzie, and Mark Masanovich in Ward 10.