Windsor's mayor says 'everyone is scared' when it comes to attracting investments to the region due to the uncertainty around tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

During his State of the City address Wednesday at a Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Dilkens told the crowd that the city's economic development department and Invest WindsorEssex are currently chasing over $6 billion in investments that could land up to 4,600 jobs for the region.

When asked about how tariff threats are impacting the efforts to lure additional investments to the region, Dilkens told reporters that "everyone is scared and that the capital is parked on the sideline as everyone waits to see what happens."

Dilkens says investors want some certainty before they put hundreds of millions of dollars on the table.

He says they're not just jumping to the United States because they think that's a better environment.

"They're just waiting because they all think, and we all feel, that this is madness. At some point we have to get past this tariff threat and get to a point of a negotiation of a new trade agreement that recognizes we have an integrated industrial complex that we have built over a course of decades," he says. "You can't dismantle that in a year or two or in the term of one president. So I think everyone is hoping that brighter minds prevail."

Dilkens says the uncertainty is bad for business and bad for families.

"People are probably not booking vacations right now, and they're just squirrelling away pennies waiting to see what happens in case things go south. That's not good for any economy, and I'm sure that's happening in the United States," he says.

Trump signed an executive order Monday to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S. on March 12th.

The tariffs would be stacked on top of the previously threatened 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports expected to go into effect on March 4th.