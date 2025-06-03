Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says curling will not return to Roseland.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Dilkens says the refrigeration system at Roseland is inoperable and has been decommissioned.

The mayor is commenting on a report going before council on June 9 that calls for curling rink at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex to convert back to a skating ice pad to accommodate user groups who are impacted by the fire at the WFCU Centre in April.

Dilkens says it's unfortunate situation and says the pad at the AM800 ice rink is expected to be closed for 10 to 12 months.

"We're only here and this is only a temporary measure, we're only here simply because of the fire that happened and the need to fix the roof and the WFCU Centre," says Dilkens.

He says the site at Roseland has been decommissioned.

"The refrigeration systems have been made inoperable," he says. "So it would take considerable money if you were going to look at doing that but Roseland as everybody knows is on a different trajectory and that spaced is closed."

Dilkens says the clubhouse at Roseland could be demolished this fall.

"The administration is preparing everything right now to get it in front of city council for their approval," says Dilkens. "It has to be decommissioned so there's some asbestos that has to be removed and typical things you have to do in a building of that age before you can bring in the wrecking ball and take it down."

The fire at the WFCU Centre happened on April 28, causing $1-million in damage.

Curling started last fall at Capri after council voted to end curling at Roseland in 2023.