Wash, rinse, repeat.

That's how Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is reacting to President-elect Donald Trump's plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Trump revealed his plans Monday after posting on Truth Social.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Dilkens says Canada has gone through this before with Trump.

"Most of us will remember the tariff that went in on Canadian aluminium and we've gone through soft wood lumber tariff over the course of decades with the United States," says Dilkens.

He says if you take Trump's comments at face value, his plans would impact Canada and the United States.

"It would have quite a significant impact on our local economy but it would also have a huge impact on the US economy as it would help drive prices up for consumers on the U.S. side of the border as well," he says.

Dilkens says Trump's comments might just be some bluster to get officials to the negotiating table and look at a renegotiated United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"Certainly putting tariffs in place might draw people and leaders in both countries to the table to have the conversation sooner than 2026 when that legislation is up for renegotiation anyway," says Dilkens.

The president-elect said the tariff would remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted on social media that a 25 per cent tariff would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S.