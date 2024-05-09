Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has a new chief of staff.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says Matthew Stubbings has been hired and started his role this past Monday.

"Someone who went to school at the University of Windsor, has a PhD in history and has taught part time as a professor but more importantly his skill set is working as a senior policy advisor for a provincial cabinet minister," says Dilkens. "So he knows the provincial government, he knows his way around Queen's Park and certainly a very smart guy. His name is Matthew Stubbings and he started work on Monday."

The mayor has been looking for a permanent chief of staff since last year after Andrew Teliszewsky moved on from the role.

Since that time, Abe Taqtaq, Dilkens campaign manager has filled in on an interim basis.

"Abe Taqtaq whose really helped me out for the better part of pretty much a year here, his first pre-condition is listen Drew, I'll help you out but I don't want this job permanently and he's done a phenomenal job getting into the issues and there have been many issues in the time he's been at city hall in the mayor's office," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says he's really happy to have Stubbings here.

"The best part is, his wife that he meet is from Essex County," says Dilkens. "So it's almost a homecoming for them and their young family and we're really happy to have them and we're going to do great things."



The city had a job posting on its website last year.



When Dilkens first took office, Norma Coleman was his chief of staff.



She was replaced by Teliszewsky, who started his role a week before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

