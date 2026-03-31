Indoor visits to Windsor's Legacy Beacon and Streetcar No. 351 will resume to the public starting Friday May 1.

The Legacy Beacon and Streetcar closed for the winter on Oct. 26, 2025, after drawing more than 27,000 visitors during their inaugural six-month run.

The area along Riverside Drive at the foot of Caron Avenue features the streetcar, a pavilion, a 10,000-square-foot patio with full food and bar service, and washrooms.

Michelle Staadegaard, city manager of culture, said set hours will be in place.

"Monday's we'll be closed, but, Tuesday to Thursday, we'll be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Friday to Sunday, we'll 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and open on special holidays as well," she said.

"It is free admission for people to come into the exhibition."

Staadegaard said the on site vendor will be returning offering beverages and snacks to patrons.

"We're working with them in partnership on looking at what type of activations, in addition to having beautiful seating area at the Legacy Beacon as well," she said.

"Last year we had a couple opportunities where we had some live musicians, we had some DJs, we also had a poetry reading in the fall and they were very successful. So we'll be looking at ways that we can can continue to activate that space."

Staadegaard said the city expects similar or higher attendance now that more residents know about it.

"It's really a good oppourtinity for family, tourists, and just residents to come out, enjoy that beautiful waterfront view, but also come and learn discover a little bit more about our transportation history within the City of Windsor and being able to physically touch an artifact of the past is always a great opportunity as well," she said.

Staadegaard added that although the exhibit was closed to the public over winter, private tours continued, and demand was steady as people looked for indoor activities.

Group tours can be booked through Museum Windsor.