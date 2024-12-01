Starting Sunday Dec. 1, the Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink is open for both rentals and free public skating.

Rental times are available at Lanspeary, and the city is offering extended hours of operation for the rink throughout the week of December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

To check availability and to book rental times, please call 519-253-2300, ext. 2714.

Regular Hours of Operation (weather permitting):

Monday to Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Holidays Hours:

Dec. 24, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dec. 25, 2024, closed

Dec. 26 to 30, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily

Dec. 31, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2025, closed

Jan. 2 to 5, 2025, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily

The City will also offer extended hours for the rink on Professional Activity (PA) Days and Family Day, Feb. 19, 2025.

Public Skating (weather permitting):

Monday to Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The city says free public skating is for leisure skating only. Sticks, pucks and skate aids are not permitted during any of the city's public skating sessions.