Lakeview Park Marina officially opens today but those using the marina may notice a major change.

The City of Windsor has announced that the marina is now cashless, and will only accept debit and credit for all purchases.

This includes for payment towards use of the boat ramp.

City administration started a review of the payment system last fall, and the decision to operate cashless was approved of the city's 2026 budget as a way to save funds towards a zero per cent tax levy increase.

By offering only electronic payments, the city is also able to collect data of when people are using the marina and how often they're using it so they can produce a better quality marina to residents.

Jamie Scott, the city's Acting Executive Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities, says this decision was made after looking at data from previous years.

"The majority of marina users were already completing purchases through debit and credit, so the shift in customer payment preferance, combined with some of the benefits of the system consistencies, and improved reporting, certainly supported the move toward a fully integrated and cashless payment platform."

He says there are significant benefits to making this change.

"By reducing transaction times, both at the boat launch ramps and the fuel docks, it eliminates the need for staff to handle cash, make change, maintain specific denominations in the tills, so we're really hoping to reduce those customer wait times and improve some service flow. It allows staff to focus more on customer service and operational oversight - particularly during our peak seasons."

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Lakeview Park Marina falls just within councillor Angelo Marignani's ward.

Marignani says he understands the frustration from local residents as change can be difficult.

"This is the way of the future... in 10 years from now maybe when cash is not even being used or no longer, and everyone is using electronic in comparison to 20 years ago where everyone was using cash, this is the trend. So we're trying to stay with the trend, but I empathize with those individuals, especially our seniors or people who like to use cash."

Scott says notices were sent out to the city's seasonal boaters at the end of September 2025, and again in early March.

Signs have also been installed at the marina informing visitors of the cashless policy.

Scott and Marignani state that kayakers will not be impacted, as they can still launch for free at Kayak Cove at Shanfield Shores or at Stop 26 Beach.

Seasonal boating permits begin on May 1.