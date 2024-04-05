The unemployment rate in the Windsor region stood as the second-highest in Canada last month.

Figures released Friday by Statistics Canada show the local jobless rate inched higher to 7.5 per cent in March, compared to 7.4 per cent in February.

Windsor's unemployment rate was tied with St. Catharines-Niagara and Barrie for the highest in Canada in February.

St. Catharines-Niagara owned the highest unemployment rate in the country in March at 7.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the national unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work and job growth ground to a halt.

That's up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase in the unemployment rate since summer 2022.

The federal agency's labour force survey shows employment was little changed last month, with the economy shedding 2,200 jobs, after modest increases over the last several months.

Job losses were concentrated in accommodation and food services, followed by wholesale and retail trade and professional, scientific and technical services.

Meanwhile, employment increased in four industries, led by health care and social assistance.

Statistics Canada says the increase in the jobless rate was driven by an increase of 60,000 people searching for work or temporarily laid off.

With files from the Canadian Press