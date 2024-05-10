Windsor's jobless rate has risen sharply.

Statistics Canada report the rate rose nearly a full percentage point to 8.4 per cent in April.



That's the highest rate among major cities in the country.



The federal agency says employment across the country increased by 90,000 last month, while the jobless rate held steady at 6.1 per cent.



Wage growth slowed last month to an annual pace of 4.7 per cent, down from 5.1 per cent in March.



Statistics Canada says the average hourly wage in Canada is now $34.95.

The Bank of Canada will have an eye on today's data as it gears up for its interest rate decision next month.