Windsor’s jobless rate inches higher in October

Windsor’s jobless rate has inched higher.

Stats Canada reports the rate rose two-tenths of a per cent to 7.5 per cent in October.

Across the country, the rate also rose two basis points to 6.7 per cent as more people were looking for work.

Private sector employment fell by 53,000 positions in October, marking the first decline in the segment since February.

StatCan says young workers were facing a tough job market in October as the unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 jumped to 13.7 per cent in the month, up from 13 per cent in September.