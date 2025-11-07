Windsor's jobless rate dipped more than half-a-percentage point in October.

Stats Canada report the rate fell to 9.6 per cent from 10.4 per cent in September.

Windsor had the highest unemployment rate in the country in September but that's no longer the case.

Brantford, Ont. now has the highest unemployment rate in Canada at 9.9 per cent.

Across the country, the economy added 67-thousand jobs, resulting in a drop in the unemployment rate to 6.9 per cent.

The agency says the job gains were mainly in part-time work, while the private sector saw employment grow for the first time since June.