Windsor’s jobless rate drops two basis points

A job seeker waits to talk to a recruiter at a job fair Aug. 28, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

A job seeker waits to talk to a recruiter at a job fair Aug. 28, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

A better start to the youth summer jobs market helped the economy record steady employment gains in June.

Statistics Canada reported Friday, employers added 18 thousand jobs last month, mostly in part-time and private-sector work.

That pushed the unemployment rate down a tenth of a point to 6.5 per cent, back to where it stood in January.

StatCan says youth aged 15 to 24 added 33 thousand jobs in June, mostly in part-time work.

The jobless rate in the Windsor area dipped two basis points to eight per cent.

In May, it was 8.2 per cent after being at 8.1 per cent in April.

It was 8.5 per cent in March.