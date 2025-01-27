The City of Windsor has been approved by the Ontario government to open and operate a Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub.

Windsor was one of 18 locations approved on Monday by Sylvia Jones, Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

This approval comes less than four months after the city submitted an application. The HART Hub will be co-led by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, House of Sophrosyne and the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre, with support from the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team.

The HART Hub will serve individuals from Windsor and Essex County who are 16 years and older and who are experiencing active homelessness while also seeking support for their addiction and mental health concerns.

Last year, the province introduced new rules for supervised drug consumption sites, including banning all locations within 200 metres of schools or child-care centres, and introduced the HART hub program as an alternative.

Windsor's SafePoint site opened in April 2023, but needed provincial approval for funding the space, and ultimately they closed their doors on January 1, 2024.

According to Hôtel-Dieu, details still need to be finalized in the upcoming weeks.

All HART Hubs will have the goal of being operational by April 1, 2025.

Nine HART hubs were approved earlier this year, bringing the total number in the province to 27 and bringing the investment total to $529-million.