A Windsor company is closing its doors for good.

Emrick Plastics will close after its parent company decided to consolidate its operations, which includes the closure of the facility at 310 Ellis St. E.

The company also owns Windsor Mold Group at 4035 Malden Rd. in Windsor, and Precision Plastics at 95 Victoria St. N. in Amherstburg.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers at the plant and local president, Emile Nabout, says around 100 employees will be impacted by the closure.

Emile Nabout, President of Unifor Local 195, says the company decided last year to consolidate some of its business.

"We reached an agreement with the employer. We understand that they say they have no room to expand, and more room at Precision Plastics. So we have a closure agreement with the employer," he says.

Nabout says as part of the closure agreement with the employers, some workers will have the option to transfer to another site.

"Our members have an opportunity to go to Precision Plastics, subject to come conditions with Unifor Local 1959. Members who don't want to transfer will get their severance package," he says.

With files from Rob Hindi