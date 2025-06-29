The City of Windsor is going to review its seven Community Improvement Plans to ensure they're working to meet the needs of the community and support long-term revitalization and economic development.

CIPs are strategic tools used by municipalities across Ontario, providing grants and financial incentives to stimulate community revitalization, affordable housing, environmental remediation, and sustainable development.

CIP programs, first launched in 2010, have focused on areas across the city, including downtown Windsor and the Ford City neighbourhood, providing millions to the applicants.

Manager of Development Applications Laura Diotte says these plans are designed to respond to needs in a specific area.

"A specific topic like brownfield revitalization or economic development. So after time has passed, it makes sense to review the programs offered under the community improvement programs to make sure they're up to date and effective," she says.

The review will be led by the city's planning department in collaboration with WSP Canada Inc. and Parcel Economics Inc. The CIP Review Project aims to evaluate the effectiveness of current CIPs, identify gaps and areas for improvement, recommend policy and incentive updates, and streamline program administration and delivery.

The CIP applications have included everything from supporting residential development and economic investments connected to the auto industry to beautification efforts.

Diotte says they want to make sure they're reviewing the effectiveness of the CIPs.

"Maybe identify areas for improvement, look at what other municipalities are offering, and we can recommend updates to the policies and incentives that support the long-term revitalization of communities. We want to make sure the plans align with the current economic and community priorities," she says.

Residents are encouraged to participate in a virtual public open house on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

A public survey is also available online until July 8, 2025.

The final recommendations report will be presented to City Council for consideration.

For more information or to participate in the consultation process, visit letstalk.citywindsor.ca/community-improvement-plan-review.