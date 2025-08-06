An event that promises to be a haven for card game enthusiasts, collectors, and competitive players, is returning for a second year, offering a diverse range of activities and experiences.

The Summoning -- Windsor's Collectors and Esports Convention will take place on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Saints Esports Nexus Arena in St. Clair College's main building beginning at 10 a.m.

The card trading, gaming and Esports convention is built off three pillars according to convention co-chair Jeremy Richard, who said community, collectable's and competitiveness lead the day-long event.

"What that entails is there's competitive events for all TCGs, tradable card games, like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic The Gathering, not limited by Lorcana, we have a ton of games on site," Richard said.

"And then also the Esports side, so [Super Smash Bros.] events, and different fighting game events will encompass what we're doing."

Richard said this year attendees can expect new and different hands on components to the convention.

"We've added a lot of new things this year versus last year. We have two robotics groups coming out to show us what they can do. We have the robotics arcade, so we have robots that shoot basketballs, or kick soccer balls, do different like that. Plus we'll have some large robots on site."

Attendees will be able to experience Lego robotics, soccer bot matches, dash race matches, rover maze exploration, cosplay contests, game demos, and workshops provided by Genio Tech Robotics.

Richard said there will also be vendors on site.

"You have everything from the creative corner which is t-shirt making on site, 3D printing, art, everything like that, and then we have our normal vendors that have Pokemon, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, vintage video games," Richard said.