The City of Windsor's Chief Administrative Officer is retiring this spring.

Mayor Drew Dilkens announced on social media Friday afternoon that CAO Joe Mancina will be retiring effective May 1, 2025.

Mancina stepped into the role of CAO in 2023, and previously served as chief financial officer.

Mancina has served the local community for nearly 35 years.

Dilkens stated in his post that as CAO and former CFO, Mancina helped lead the corporation out of COVID-19, and ensured the city maintained a strong and stable financial position.