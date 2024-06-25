The Windsor Parade Corporation is getting ready for this year's Canada Day Parade.

"Canada Day Parade is locked and loaded and we are very excited to be bringing a really big parade back downtown again this year," says parade corporation executive director Maggie Durocher.



The parade takes place next Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. and begins on Ouellette Avenue at Wyandotte Street and heads towards Riverside Drive.

Durocher says the parade will then head west and finish off near Caron Avenue.



She says it's a long parade with lots of entries.

"We're really excited with some of the new entries we've got this year, ones that we haven't seen before," she says. "A lot of community support, a lot of multicultural support and different groups that are participating this year. So we think that people who come out are in for a really good show."

Durocher is encouraging the public to wear red and white.



"The Canada Day parade is always such an amazing sea of red and white and we're excited for that," says Durocher. "Our giant flag of course will be on parade."

She says this year's parade includes a fan zone on University Avenue near Ouellette.



Durocher says the fan zone opens at 10 a.m.



"Pickup their flags and stuff at the fan zone," says Durocher. "We've got boxes and boxes of hand held Canadian flags. So we you go to get your cupcakes, play games, get a colouring sheet, check out the vendors, pick up a coffee, pick up your flags too and wave those and lets celebrate living in one of the best countries on earth."



This year's parade includes two concert bands, pipe bands and local bands.

The parade will also feature giant inflatables.