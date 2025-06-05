The Canadian Automobile Association has released its annual list of the worst roads in Ontario, and one road in Windsor is listed as one of the worst in this part of the province.

Banwell Road is the number one worst road in the Southwest region, which includes the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Essex County, and Lambton County.

Blackwell Sideroad and Michigan Avenue in Sarnia take the second and third spots, followed by Windsor's Riverside Drive in fourth and Vidal Street South in Sarnia.

Each year, CAA asks drivers, cyclists, transit riders, and pedestrians to nominate bad roads as part of the 'CAA Worst Roads campaign,' which helps to influence change for Ontario roads.

In 2024, Tecumseh Road East, Lauzon Parkway, and University Avenue West were listed as some of the worst roads in the Southwest region.

The majority of the top 10 worst roads in Ontario are around the Greater Toronto Area.

Top 10 List Ontario

Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton

Barton Street East, Hamilton

County Road 49, Prince Edward County

Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

Hurontario Street, Mississauga

Leveque Road, South Frontenac

Highway 50, Caledon (Bolton)

Sider Road, Fort Erie

Frederick G. Gardiner Expressway, Toronto

Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto