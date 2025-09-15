Our Lady of Assumption Church will not be added to Canada’s list of national historic sites.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada considered the Windsor landmark at its December 2024 meeting, but decided the church does not meet the threshold for designation.

In its decision, the board noted the parish’s deep roots — dating back to the 18th century Jesuit mission to the Huron-Wendat — and the current church’s construction in the 1840s.

Even still, after weighing its Gothic Revival design against other churches of the era, members concluded it is “not an outstanding example” of the style.

The board also acknowledged the decorative work of Italian-Canadian artist Guido Nincheri inside the church, but said it was not considered a particularly strong example of his art.

Parish leaders call the decision disappointing, saying they will be seeking further clarification from Parks Canada.

The news was shared with parishioners during Sunday Masses.

The denial comes as Assumption continues its multi-million dollar restoration project.

The parish, considered the oldest continuous Catholic parish in Ontario, first applied for recognition in 2022.