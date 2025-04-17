The City of Windsor has released the list of recipients receiving money through the 2025 Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund.

35 applications were submitted for various projects in the community, of which 13 recipients were granted money as part of Round 1.

A jury selected the winners that put forward projects that span genres of music, performing arts, storytelling, dance, film and comedy with some supporting diversity, inclusivity, heritage and humanity.

$118,000 in project funding is available each year, administered through two rounds of $59,000 each for individuals and cultural organizations to help stimulate creative and economic growth.

The full list includes:

Windsor Jazz Concert Series. $5,000. Windsor Jazz Day. Funding for artist fees and production costs for a special jazz festival.

Windsor Feminist Theatre. $5,000. Fringe Windsor. Funding for venue rentals, technical costs, graphic design and promotion of a Fringe festival.

Terrance Travis. $5,000. A Blaze of Story Festival. Funding for artist fees and workshop fees for a storytelling festival.

Windsor Light Music Theatre. $5,000. Funding for American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for live theatre productions in the 2025 season.

Arts Collective Theatre (ACT). $5,000. Funding for artist fees and production costs for a new musical.

Nuha Elalem. $5,000. The Salam Project. Funding for post-production costs, distribution, festival fees, and promotion of a locally made film.

Anh Nguyen. $5,000. 30th Anniversary of HNM Dance. Funding for artist fees and venue rental for a dance company's 30th anniversary production.

Michael Poirier. $5,000. Displaced by War. Funding for production and post-production costs for a locally made documentary film.

Rising Lotus Foundation Inc. $5,000. Summer Fest 2025. Funding for artist fees, materials, production costs, and promotion of a multicultural festival showcasing diversity and inclusivity.

Kristen Siapas. $4,950. Jazz in the Park 2025. Funding for artist fees and venue rentals for a summer jazz series in community parks.

Stefan Cvetkovic. $3,550. Loop Sessions Windsor. Funding for venue rental, production costs, and promotion for a monthly music workshop and performance series.

Windsor Dance eXperience Inc. $3,000. Wonderland. Funding for set and costume costs for an original dance production.

Jill Moysiuk. $2,500. Intimate at Anchor with Mom Said Duck. Funding for artist fees, venue, videography, production costs, and promotion for a live comedy and poetry reading event.

A total of $1,127,000.00 has been awarded since the fund was created in 2014.