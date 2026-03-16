Windsor's 311 call centre has taken plenty of calls about the strong winds.

Since Friday afternoon, the city has received around 200 reports of wind-related issues.

Strong winds are forecast to continue this afternoon. Please keep an eye out for loose branches or downed trees. If you spot fallen debris, report it to 311 through our app or online at https://t.co/4sKQmzauKO

Stay safe. #YQG pic.twitter.com/EfpEfuIu80 — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) March 16, 2026

The city says the issues range from downed or damaged trees, traffic lights turned or flashing, and cleanups in parks.

The city said it did hear about damage to a mural at the corner of McDougall St. and Wyandotte St. E.

According to the city, roughly 35 per cent of the reports came in through online channels.

The city is anticipating the number of reports to grow with Monday's high winds.