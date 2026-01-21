A 23-year-old was recently sentenced to five years in prison for robbery and possession of both an illegal rifle and the ammunition to go in it.

"It was (attempted) suicide by cop. That was my interpretation," defence lawyer Dan Scott told CTV News in an interview.

On June 3, 2025, police were called to Walker Road and Calderwood Avenue in South Windsor, for a reported attempted carjacking.

According to Scott, his client approached a stranger and demanded his vehicle, indicating he had a firearm in his duffel bag.

"He wasn't brandishing it, like we would expect," Scott said. "He gave an indication that, theoretically, (he was) prepared to use it."

Throughout, however, Scott says his client was "apologetic" to the stranger, who convinced the man to walk away without stealing the vehicle.

Why? A serious mental health breakdown, according to Scott.

"He had a very young son die from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome)," Scott says. "That just made him spiral into an abyss; there was no hope."

The man walked away from the stranger but stayed in the area, Scott says.

"He doesn't run away," Scott adds. "You can't initiate suicide by police until police are present."

Officers arrived on scene, found the suspect and deescalated the situation.

"Had the gun been in his hand, it certainly would have ended differently. It would have ended likely in an inquest," Scott says.

The man has been in custody ever since and pleaded guilty January 13th - eight months later - to robbery and possession of an illegal firearm and illegal ammunition.

Assistant Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance says he's sympathetic to the offenders' personal situation but added "we must keep our streets safe from firearms."

"This accused made a host of very dangerous decisions - he choose to possess a firearm, he choose to load the assault-style rifle with six bullets, he choose to take this extremely dangerous weapon out into the community putting community members at risk, he then choose to present this weapon in an armed robbery attempting to steal a vehicle," Lesperance wrote.

Justice Daniel Topp sentenced the offender to five years in prison, calling firearms "insidious weapons designed to maim or kill human beings".

After he serves at least one-third of the sentence, and is paroled, the offender cannot own any weapon for ten years and his DNA is now on a law enforcement database.

Scott believes his client has already started and intends to continue to take mental health counselling while incarcerated with the hopes of joining the skilled trades when he is paroled.

"He's an intelligent individual," Scott says. "And I think that's just demonstrative of how overwhelming mental health illnesses can become."

CTV News is not identifying the offender in this story because it would identify his deceased son and because of his struggle with mental health illness.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske