Friday begins the annual 12 Days of Christmas Adoption Promotion at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Running through Dec. 23, the campaign will feature a different adoption specials, with heavily discounted or even waived fees, to help find loving homes for as many animals as possible before the holidays.

Executive director Lynnette Bain said the campaign is a way of giving back to the community.

"As well as ensure our animals can get their forever home before the holidays, and it's kind of like that mad dash to get as many animals out as we can to good loving homes because there's no better way to spend your holiday then with your loved ones and your furry friends," she said.

Bain said each day will feature a new promotion.

"So one day our small animals have no adoption fee, another might be half off of a dog adoption fee, one day it's buy one get one," said Bain.

Bain said adoptions at the humane society have been going well.

"The first half of the year was slower but the second half has defitnitly picked up. We've been working with some great partners like PetSmart. We had our adoption event at Devonshire Mall and really gained good interest in people bringing home some of our animals," she said.

All dogs, cats and rabbits adopted during the event will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to begin their new lives.

The Humane Society also reminds the community that pets are not gifts. Animals should never be adopted spontaneously or given to someone who has not been involved in the decision.