Some of the biggest names in sports who are from the local region will be honoured this October for the 42nd Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2024 inductees have been announced and in the athlete's category it includes football's Luke Willson, Tyrone Crawford and Josh Bourke, basketball's Miah Marie Langlois and hockey's Steve Ott and Meghan Agosta.

They represent the highest level of successes in their sport, with Willson winning a Super Bowl, Bourke winning a Grey Cup, Ott winning the Stanley Cup, and Langlois and Agosta representing Canada at the international and Olympic level.

Those being recognized in the builder's category are Gerry Serviss who coached St. Clair Saints hockey team, Glen Mills who coached the Essex Ravens football team to nine championships, and Chantal Vallee who coached the University of Windsor's women's basketball team to win five straight CIS championships.

Chuck Smith, Chair of the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame, says these athletes are very loud and proud about being from the local region.

"These are proud Windsorites, but also representing the County. You can look at Meghan Asosta from Ruthven, Luke from LaSalle, these are people that represent not just Windsor, but Essex County. And I think that's a great thing too."

He says they wouldn't have nearly as many local athletes without the help of all the builders and coaches.

"In talking to other hall of fame's around Ontario, they always mention to me 'you have so many great athletes that go in every year'. And I say 'yeah, it's because we have so many builders that also go in'. These are often coaches, and administrators, who set up programs for our youth to develop, and then they go on to great, great things."

Smith says the culture of sport locally is very strong, with many supporting youth who want to play.

"Not just to develop into strong athletes that are proficient at the provincial, and national levels, but people who participate and then give back to other kids to also participate, and that's how this culture of sport grows. And I think Windsor and Essex County is an example of a community where sport has really flourished."

This year's winner of the Bob Turner Award, given annually for exceptional service in coaching and mentorship, is Gerry Strong.

Strong is a long-time teacher and coach for the public school board.

Then the Essex Ravens Football Club is being recognized as Team of the Year.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Crawford has asked to defer his induction to 2025.

The induction ceremony with be held on October 5 at the Ciociaro Club. Tickets are expected to go on sale in early July.