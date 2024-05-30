The co-owner of WindsorEats says he can't believe they are celebrating a milestone year this weekend.

"It seems like a really long time, but it also feels like it went by in the blink of an eye," says Adriano Ciotoli.

The culinary tourism company, known for their unique food and drink experiences, is celebrating 20 years of business.

To commemorate this anniversary, Ciotoli is encouraging friends and supporters to celebrate on Saturday at the WindsorEats Food Hall on Erie Street East between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day of the event, with food and beverages available from vendors.

He says while there has been up's and down's they couldn't have done it without the support from the community.

"Whether it was just from the start with our restaurant guide online, to the tours we started, to the festivals that we brought to the city as well and hosted, that we've been really lucky that Windsorites and visitors to the area have loved them and supported us."

Ciotoli says they want to use this celebration as a way to thank everyone.

"I cannot say enough how much we love, and are thankful for, and appreciate all the support that we've had over the years. So we're offering that special menu with special prices on Saturday to just hopefully have people come in just so we can say thank you to them."



He says everyone is welcome to show up.



"We are open to all, so you can just show up at any point during the day from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. We'll be having live music happening as well. So we're really just, much like the place normally is, just keep the good vibes going here."



The WindsorEats Food Hall is located at 400 Erie Street East.

Children and pets are welcome to attend the event.

More information on the birthday bash can be found by clicking here.