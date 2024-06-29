Windsor4Palestine will hold 'March4Gaza' on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Old SilverCity Plaza at 4611 Walker Road.

Organizers say the rally is to join "in solidarity to demand an end to the genocide and justice for the innocent lives lost".



"The genocide hasn't stopped so it's been ongoing and we've been seeing the horrific scene that's been unfolding so far and it's been getting worse and worse," said organizer Rasha Zaid. "So I keep saying that if they haven't gotten tired of killing them, we will not get tired of speaking up for them and standing up for them."



Earlier this month, Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 274 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas.



"This just shows how much the value of the Palestinian blood is not equivalent to the other side, and that's something that needs to change," she said. "So we're trying to sow a message saying that all human race is equal. We are one."



Zaid says she's hoping to bring more attention to the issue.



"People are under the impression this happened because of October 7 [2023], meanwhile it never started October 7, it intensified October 7. It's been going on for over 76 years and this has to stop. So the attention we're trying to get for anyone that does not know the extent of the severity that this has been going on for so many years."



The rally is expected to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.



On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza, casting doubt on the viability of a U.S.-backed truce proposal.



Netanyahu said he was ready to make a partial deal to bring back some of the 120 hostages still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but “we are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas.”



The three-phased plan for a truce in Gaza would bring about the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Hamas insists it will not release the remaining hostages unless there’s a permanent cease-fire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



-With files from The Associated Press

