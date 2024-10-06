The group Windsor4Palestine will be holding a march this evening to show their solidarity for Palestine - marking one year since the war began.

The war between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups started on October 7, 2023, taking place in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

According to the Associated Press, Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on October 7 and took around 250 hostage. Around 100 are still in captivity in Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities as of October 2, 2024. The military says it has killed over 17,000 militants.

Windsor4Palestine has held numerous marches throughout Windsor since the war began last year.

The march tonight will be held at the Great Canadian Flag along the Detroit River, located at Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The march will begin at 5:30 p.m.