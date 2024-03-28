A Windsor youth has been selected out of 36 students across Canada to be named as the 2024 Loran Scholars.

Kubra Ashori has been selected as one of the scholars. She attends St. Michael's Adult Catholic Secondary School.

Ashori was a volunteer teacher at a refugee school in Malaysia, where she tutored kids from kindergarten to secondary school in math and English.

She also provided information and educational guidance to refugees still in Malaysia that were awaiting resettlement in Canada.

Ashori is now working for the Multicultural Council of Windsor, and continues to volunteers regularly and work as a freelance translator.

The Loran Scholars Foundation believes in building brighter futures for youth who are ready to embrace the challenge of leaving the world better than they found it.

To become a Loran Scholar, each student participated in an in-depth, nationwide selection process that is carried out by hundreds of volunteer assessors and interviewers.

After being selected as a scholar, those individuals will receive experimental learning through work placements, immersive learning in different parts of Canada, one-on-one mentorship from a business or community leader, an annual lump sum of $11,000, a tuition waiver of up to $11,000, and up to $14,000 for the Summer Experiential Learning Program.