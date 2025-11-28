The Windsor Youth Centre (WYC) is once again turning to the public to help keep services afloat.

In early August, the centre announced they were seeking urgent donations from the public as they faced a shortfall of funding.

The organization launched a new fundraising initiative, called the "Vital Services for Vulnerable Youth", and was looking to raise $100,000 to $200,000 by December 31, 2025, and an additional $100,000 by June 30, 2026.

As of the end of November, the centre has only raised approximately $60,000 - turning to the public again during the holiday season.

These funds are needed in order to ensure the organization can continue operating into 2026 and beyond, but has already had to cut back on some programs and services.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission, says hours have been reduced at the centre.

"Some of the services that we were able to provide previously, we are currently not running or running at reduced levels. It's just unfortunate, but we didn't have the money to keep the programs running fully as we had previously. So we are still hoping that sponsors, donors will come through and help us."

She says hours have been reduced in case management and system navigation.

"Young people were able to go to the Windsor Youth Centre and work with the staff there to just get help connecting with other services, connecting with legal, or health services, etc, just to do better in life for themselves or their young families, so we had to reduce some of those hours unfortunately."

Ponniah-Goulin says the need is still there.

"What we're seeing in terms of numbers is we're seeing about 300 unique individuals are going to the Windsor Youth Centre each month for whether it be food, clothing, or just supports in general."

The Windsor Youth Centre is a program under the Downtown Mission, where youth aged 16 to 25 can use various drop-in, food and support services.

The Windsor Youth Centre operates on an annual budget of $450,000.