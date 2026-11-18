A chance to support youth in the community this holiday season.

The Windsor Youth Centre (WYC) has launched their annual HUGS campaign.

This campaign is the organization’s largest donation drive of the year supporting youth and families experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

The WYC is looking for a range of donations from hoodies for men and women, hygiene items such as deodorant and body wash, underwear of all sizes for men and women, gloves, sleeping bags, socks, small snacks like granola bars, pudding, and cookies, and gift cards including $5 Tim Hortons and McDonald’s cards and $25 grocery cards.

As part of the campaign, the centre will host its annual Black Friday HUGS event at Tecumseh Mall on November 27, where community members can drop off donations and enter for a chance to win prizes.

Jordyne Rose, Manager of Youth Services at the Windsor Youth Centre, says these donations will last most of the year.

“We see approximately 30 to 50 youth a single night, and so having access to the fundamental needs like hygiene items, food items, helps us support those in our community who are experiencing homelessness and for our most at risk.”

am800-news-wyc-hugs-campaign-nov-2026 A list of donation items for the Windsor Youth Centre's annual HUGS campaign. November 2026. (WYC/Facebook)

She says gift cards are pivotal for the program.

“Getting kids off the street and into a warm place is really important, as we know our winters can be harsh and youth can get hypothermia, and so having access to even a $5 Tim’s card just so that a youth can go in. It’s also really important for public restrooms... a lot of the time you have to be a customer in order to access a bathroom.”

This campaign will run through the end of December.

Donations can be dropped off at the Windsor Youth Centre Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at any of the following community partner locations: