The Windsor Youth Centre will take your old recycling bins when the new program launches in the new year.

The centre says they will take any old Herby Curby's, or similarly lidded and wheelable bins.

Circular Materials will be taking over recycling collection within Windsor and Essex County starting Jan. 1, 2026. Under the new program, old bins, including Herby Curby's, will no longer be collected.

300 unique individuals are visiting the Windsor Youth Centre each month for food, clothing, or general supports, and they have an influx of garbage and recycling.

Jordyne Rose, Manager of the Windsor Youth Centre, says this would be a big help to the centre.

"We have so much recycling produced from our agency, and we really try to be environmentally conscious. All of the Herby Curby's that are brought will go towards our waste, and our recycling. We're really hopeful to get put on the compost program with the city, but sadly that's still only residential."

She says residents can drop the bins off directly to the centre.

"We have staff guaranteed on site at 1247 Wyandotte Street East Monday to Friday from 1:30 to 9 p.m. And then we have staff on Saturday 2:30 to 9:30 p.m."

Rose says they haven't received any bins yet from the public.

"I suspect most people won't necessarily know what to do with their old bins, but the Windsor Youth Centre... we really could benefit. We have so many boxes that we break down, and right now we only have garbage Herby Curby and as you can imagine - it's not enough to meet demand."

The Windsor Youth Centre is a program under the Downtown Mission, where youth aged 16 to 25 can use various drop-in, food and support services.