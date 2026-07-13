Windsor workshop to showcase opportunities for women in skill trades

A chance for women across Windsor-Essex to learn about opportunities in the skilled trades.

Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. (WEST), in partnership with Unifor Canada and Unifor Local 444, is hosting a week of interactive trades exploration workshops.

Women In Skilled Trades Program Manager at WEST, Stephanie Allen, says it’s a great interactive workshop that allows women to try their hand at skilled trades.

“It is offered with Unifor’s tradeswomen, so they lead the program for the week,” she says. “There are a bunch of interactive activities, such as learning how to wire up a light switch and a light receptacle and learning how to cut metal, to bending pipe.”

As part of an outreach and recruitment strategy to increase awareness and knowledge of skilled trades careers, the workshops also introduce participants to training opportunities such as the CNC Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprenticeship Program delivered in partnership with St. Clair College, which is scheduled to begin in August 2026.

Allen says space is limited to 40 participants.

“So we do ask that they sign up to make sure they have a space and that we have a workbook for them,” she says. “It does also include lunch, so we want to make sure we have enough food. So, advanced registration is required.”

Allen says they’ve been running this program for over 10 years, and there’s nothing like getting to see women who have never thought about the trades before.

“They’re hesitant; they’re not sure about touching the electrical wire, and they’re not sure about operating a saw. Then by the end of the week, it’s transformative. You can just see the smile, the camaraderie amongst the other participants that are there, and the confidence growing,” she says.

WEST says it has supported 436 women in gaining technical skills and industry knowledge through its skilled trades training initiatives.

Click here to find more on advanced registration for the five-day workshop.

The workshops will be held at the Unifor hall at 1855 Turner Road in Windsor, July 13 - 17, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.