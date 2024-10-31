Windsor's own Avery Blazevich has won the Miss Galaxy Canada pageant.

The three day competition took place in Toronto this past weekend.

There were seven divisions ranging in ages from 6 years old to 28 plus and married.

Blazevich competed in the 19 to 27 division and says she did not expect to win.

"Hearing my name called was just the most amazing thing. It was a dream come true and I'm so happy to represent Windsor and also Canada."

She says she is currently studying at the University of Windsor to become a teacher, with the goal of teaching high school visual arts.

"Growing up I struggled in school for many years and now my goal as Miss Galaxy Canada is to inspire students who also struggle in school that you can become successful if you get involved in tutoring programs, do the work, because you truly can become successful in anything you do."

Blazevich says she will now compete on the Miss Galaxy International Stage in Orlando next August.

"This was a huge accomplishment after competing in pageants for last two years. I recently competed in the Miss Tecumseh Pageant the past two years, and the Miss Windsor Pageant, where I placed second runner up and fourth runner up."

According to Blazevich, she was the first Windsor woman to win this competition.