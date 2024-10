A Windsor woman knows her sports.

Joanne Lowe won just over $254,000 while playing POOLS.



She purchased her winning ticket at the Circle K store on Lauzon Road.



According to OLG, there are no odds or spreads with POOLS and it's an easy way to bet on sports.



OLG says each $5 wager allows players to pick a sport and card number and select who you think will win each matchup.



If you get the most correct picks and win or share the prize pool.