A 26-year-old woman from Windsor has been charged by Kingston police after an incident involving a young child.

Officers say they were on proactive patrol this past Thursday around 8:30 p.m. when they found a group of people using drugs in public.

Police say a 4-year-old child was with the group, under-dressed for the weather and the child’s mother was also using drugs.

According to police, the woman ran into a nearby restaurant with the child, where she appeared to be under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

Police say she was arrested and charged with resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with release conditions.

The child was turned over to family and children’s services.