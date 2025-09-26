An East Windsor woman is getting a new heating and cooling system for her home.

Barbara Matis, known to many as Snowy Owl, is the Windsor-Essex recipient of the 'Feel The Love Program'.

She's getting a new HVAC system installed today at her home on Atwater Crescent.

"It's amazing," says Matis. "It's a little overwhelming, and it's mindboggling and unbelievable."

The program is sponsored by Lennox International Inc. and is an annual initiative where heating or cooling systems are donated and installed for individuals or families in need, nominated by members of their community.

Absolute Comfort Control Services installed the HVAC system for Matis.

Matis says receiving the new unit is amazing.

"I was told I was a finalist, which to me meant that I'm in the running, and then I didn't know that I won until they said, 'I'm coming to install,' and I went, 'Oh, ok, I won,'" says Matis. "So that's how it happened."

She says she had issues with her air conditioner, and Absolute Comfort Control Services worked on it in the past.

"Absolute Comfort I think they had remembered that, and they weren't sure how long it was going to last, so my furnace is getting up there in age, but you don't know that you need a new one until it goes, so I'm very fortunate to have one ahead of time," she says.

Matis says repairs were done to her old air conditioning unit.

"It froze up though, and we defrosted it, and they kind of repaired it, and they just said it could last a month, it could last a year, it could last five years, we don't know," says Matis. "So I was on borrowed time."

Matis has spent over 25 years volunteering with the Girl Guides of Canada and the Optimist Club of Forest Glade.

She was nominated by the president of the Optimist Club for her dedication, kindness, and selflessness.