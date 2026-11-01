Windsor woman featured in new Down syndrome awareness campaign

From left to right: Lily "The Model" Rosenberg, Jacob Stretton, The Coffee King; and Jasmine Ankamah, Diva Sassique - step into the ring with their own unique wrestling personas to confront and dismantle harmful myths in new Down syndrome awareness campaign. (Photo Credit: Canadian Down Syndrome Society)

A Windsor woman is excited to step into the wrestling ring to help knock down misconceptions about people with Down syndrome.

Jasmine Ankamah, known as Jazzy, is thrilled to be featured in a new awareness campaign commercial from the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) called Not Without Us!

The campaign uses a wrestling theme to challenge misinformation and harmful assumptions, with three people with Down syndrome taking on wrestling personas that reflect their own personalities and interests.

The campaign launched last week during Canadian Down Syndrome Week.

Jazzy’s mother, Zule Ankamah, says the campaign sends an important message about treating people with Down syndrome equally.

“They do have the abilities just like us and we all have disabilities whether we believe it or not. So for them to be treated equally and no assumptions to be made because they have gifts and they contribute to our communities just like everybody else.”

Ankamah says this is Jasmine’s second campaign with the CDSS, and the wrestling theme was a perfect fit for her daughter.

“She’s been doing quite a bit with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. She has been doing some work with them. They just reached out and again said ‘hey campaign for 2026, they want Jazzy’ and she is a huge, huge, huge wrestling fan.”

Laura LaChance, Executive Director of the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, says the goal is to get people talking about how misinformation spreads.

“People with Down syndrome are stepping into the ring themselves and they’re saying not without us, don’t make assumptions, don’t speak for us, don’t decide what our lives should look like. So we’re particularly interested in how misinformation spreads online.”

The campaign will continue as an ongoing awareness initiative.

People are encouraged to challenge misconceptions, share verified information and listen to the voices of those with lived experience.