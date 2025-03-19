A Windsor woman has been charged by Windsor police after six people lost more than $77,000 in an investment scam.

Last March, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that six employees of a local restaurant were defrauded out of large sums of money by a coworker.

The suspect allegedly tricked victims into investing in a bogus house-flipping business based in the United States.

A total of $77,700 was transferred by the victims to the suspect between Apr. 30, 2023 and Jan. 19, 2024, but never saw a return on their investments.

An arrest warrant was issued for 53-year-old Lina Jido, and she turned herself in on Mar. 17.

Jido has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with with information can contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.