A Windsor woman has been charged by Windsor police after six people lost more than $77,000 in an investment scam.
Last March, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that six employees of a local restaurant were defrauded out of large sums of money by a coworker.
The suspect allegedly tricked victims into investing in a bogus house-flipping business based in the United States.
A total of $77,700 was transferred by the victims to the suspect between Apr. 30, 2023 and Jan. 19, 2024, but never saw a return on their investments.
An arrest warrant was issued for 53-year-old Lina Jido, and she turned herself in on Mar. 17.
Jido has been charged with fraud over $5,000.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with with information can contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.